Barre to hold meeting ahead of final school merger vote

Voters in the Vermont town of Barre are going to be going to the polls for the fourth time on a proposal to merge voluntarily the school district with the city of the same name.
The merger of the two-town, three-school Barre Supervisory Union was approved overwhelmingly in the city, but it was rejected last month overwhelmingly in the town.
The Times Argus reports that an informational meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.
Voters will cast ballots next Tuesday.
If town voters reverse the earlier decision it could provide tax incentives awarded to communities that voluntarily choose to merge as part of the Vermont's Act 46, which is designed to encourage efficiencies to save money and provide more educational opportunities.
