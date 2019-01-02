Police respond to report of stabbing at Boston courthouse

Police have responded to a report of a stabbing at a Boston courthouse.
Police say the stabbing on the second floor of the Suffolk Superior Court was reported just before noon on Wednesday.
State police say a male victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
The second floor was shut down for the investigation.
There have been no arrests.
Video from television stations showed someone being placed in an ambulance.
