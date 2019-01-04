National Politics

Sisolak pledges to hire diverse administration as governor

The Associated Press

January 04, 2019 01:35 PM

Nevada Governor-elect Steve Sisolak, center, shakes hands with Laniesha Dawson, right, at an International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union hall Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. The visit was one stop on a road trip through Nevada before his inauguration Monday in Carson City, Nev.
LAS VEGAS

Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak is pledging to install a diverse group of people in his administration when he takes office next week.

The Democrat told labor union supporters Friday that his administration will reflect Nevada's diversity and is "not going to be a bunch of old white guys with gray hair like me."

Sisolak stopped by the labor hall for theatrical stage workers in Las Vegas as he embarks on a send-off tour to Carson City, where he'll be inaugurated on Monday.

The Las Vegas-based county commissioner will become Nevada's first Democratic governor in about two decades.

Sisolak was scheduled to also make stops in Indian Springs, Beatty, Tonopah, Schurz and Yerington on Friday and Saturday.

