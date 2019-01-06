The Latest: Provo officer killed was 3-year force veteran

Provo Police Chief Richard Ferguson speaks during a news conference to announce that Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners was killed in the line of duty the night before, at the Provo City Center building Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Shinners, who was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive, was a three-year veteran of the force who managed to shoot back and strike the suspect at least once after he was hit by gunfire. The Daily Herald via AP Evan Cobb