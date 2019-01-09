State high court rejects Ewa Democrat’s request for recount

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, Democratic Rep. Matt LoPresti, center, speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in Honolulu. The Hawaii Supreme Court says Republican Kurt Fevella won the state Senate seat representing Ewa Beach, as it rejected a request by his Democratic opponent LoPresti for a recount of ballots cast on Nov. 6. The court ruled unanimously Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 that LoPresti didn't provide any specific facts or information of mistakes, errors or irregularities that would have changed the outcome of the election. Marina Riker, File AP Photo