City councilors ratify new contract with unionized police

Officials in Barre, Vermont, have ratified a new contract with the city police department's unionized members.
The new contract reflects a massive change to the police officers' salary schedule and requires that they pay a portion of health insurance premiums. The Times Argus reports the contract was unanimously ratified by city councilors Tuesday night, and replaces a stop-gap one-year agreement reached 11 months ago.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie announced a tentative settlement three months ago, and the final version of the labor agreement was presented to the council for ratification Tuesday night.
