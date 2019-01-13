Stitt to be sworn in as Fallin exits Oklahoma politics

Oklahoma is set to usher in a new era in state politics with the inauguration of Republican Kevin Stitt as governor.
The 46-year-old political newcomer and other statewide elected officials will be sworn into office Monday following pre-inaugural balls and other events. Stitt has promised he'll use his business acumen to make state government more transparent and fiscally sound.
Stitt's start marks the exit of term-limited Gov. Mary Fallin, a GOP stalwart who smashed gender barriers during nearly 40 years in politics that included stints as a legislator, lieutenant governor and U.S. congresswoman. Stitt distanced himself from Fallin on the campaign trail and already has replaced nearly all her top appointees and cabinet secretaries.
The new governor will outline his agenda in a State of the State speech Feb. 4.
