National Politics

House committee takes up bills to expand voter turnout

The Associated Press

January 15, 2019 10:41 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire 17-year-olds would be able to vote in primary elections if they would turn 18 before the general election under a bill before a House committee.

About a third of the states allow such 17-year-olds to vote in state primaries, while others allow it for presidential and congressional elections, as well. Such a change could capture more potential voters in New Hampshire, which typically holds its first-in-the-nation primaries nine months before the general election.

Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment told the House Election Law Committee Tuesday that it would help instill good civic habits, and they described engaged and energized teens who want a say in who will be on the general election ballot.

The committee also is considering a bill that would all voters to vote by absentee ballot.

  Comments  