Lawmakers to weigh asking voters to extend legislative terms

South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate asking voters to double their current two-year terms in office.
Senators and representatives would be able to serve two consecutive four-year terms under the measure introduced Wednesday. House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a co-sponsor, says the change would strengthen the Legislature.
Democratic leaders say they'll consider the measure. But Republican Sen. Jim Bolin says he likely favors keeping the current system.
Bolin says with a citizen Legislature, it's good that voters can "renew the contract or put somebody else in place" every two years.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The proposed constitutional amendment would maintain current term limits that restrict lawmakers to serving eight consecutive years in a chamber.
The measure would go on the 2020 ballot; if approved, the changes would take effect in January 2023.
Comments