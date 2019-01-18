Lawmakers seek to postpone forced school mergers

A tri-partisan group of lawmakers in Vermont is seeking to postpone mandatory school mergers under Act 46.
One bill introduced Thursday would push back the merger deadline from July 1 to July 2020. The other bill would put a pause on involuntary mergers until the courts rule on legal challenges filed by school districts.
Republican Rep. Heidi Scheuermann says if the plaintiffs succeed in their lawsuit, it would be "virtually impossible" to separate the districts once they've merged.
Democratic Rep. Michael Mrowicki says there are no easy solutions to the mergers, and that's why they're asking for more time.
House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski says the House Education Committee will hold hearings on the legislation.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott says lawmakers should consider postponing the merger deadline by one year.
