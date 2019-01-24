Search for missing boy, 3, continues in challenging weather

Officials say challenging weather isn't stopping the search for a 3-year-old boy last seen playing near his grandmother's North Carolina home.
News outlets report heavy rains and strong winds are expected Thursday as officials search for Casey Hathaway, who has been missing since Tuesday.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the boy was playing with two other children in his grandmother's backyard in Ernul, but didn't come inside with them. He says investigators are following all leads, but they don't regard the disappearance as suspicious.
The FBI's Charlotte Division says only professional searchers are participating because of weather-related safety concerns. Volunteer can sign up, but may not be used.
Casey is 28 inches (71 centimeters) tall, weighs 25 pounds (11 kilograms) and has blond hair and brown eyes.
