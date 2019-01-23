Board votes to fire elections director over uncounted votes

An elections board in western Ohio has fired its director amid an inquiry into why thousands of early votes were not counted last November.
Members of the Miami County Board of Elections voted 3-1 Tuesday to fire Director Beverly Kendall after calling for a thorough investigation into why 6,288 early votes were not counted.
The Dayton Daily News reports that a member of the public asked board members whether they would resign over the matter, but none said they would.
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's elections chief, says failure to count the votes is unacceptable. His office has launched an investigation.
The county board says checks of elections results showed that including the uncounted votes would not have affected election outcomes.
