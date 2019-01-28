National Politics

2 die in Mississippi in wreck with sheriff’s deputy

The Associated Press

January 28, 2019 04:29 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

Two people have died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a sheriff's deputy in Mississippi.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says wreck happened Saturday at an intersection in the town.

A Forrest County sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared to be minor.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict told news outlets Monday that those killed were 66-year-old Charlie Epting Sr. and 80-year-old Annie Everette, both of Hattiesburg.

Sheriff's Investigators Phillip Hendricks said the deputy was on duty but was not involved in a chase or emergency when the two vehicles collided.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping in the investigation.

