2 die in Mississippi in wreck with sheriff’s deputy

Two people have died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a sheriff's deputy in Mississippi.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says wreck happened Saturday at an intersection in the town.
A Forrest County sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared to be minor.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict told news outlets Monday that those killed were 66-year-old Charlie Epting Sr. and 80-year-old Annie Everette, both of Hattiesburg.
Sheriff's Investigators Phillip Hendricks said the deputy was on duty but was not involved in a chase or emergency when the two vehicles collided.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping in the investigation.
