2020 Democrats weigh how to recapture voters in Midwest

In this Jan. 30, 2019, photo, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks at a rally in Brunswick, Ohio. The clearest path for Democrats to return to the White House runs straight through the upper Midwest, fueling debate over who is best positioned to recapture the region’s working-class voters who broke for President Donald Trump in 2016. Though the first prominent Democrats to announce their 2020 candidacies hail from the coasts, several Midwestern natives, including Brown and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., are offering themselves as potential contenders uniquely attuned to the region’s priorities. Tony Dejak AP Photo