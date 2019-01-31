National Politics

Chickasaw Nation lawmaker tapped for Oklahoma cabinet post

The Associated Press

January 31, 2019 12:51 PM

FILE - In this April 29, 2015 file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Lisa Billy, R-Lindsay, speaks in the House Chamber at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has named Chickasaw Nation lawmaker and former state Rep. Lisa Billy as secretary of Native American Affairs.


OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma has a new nominee for secretary of Native American Affairs.

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Chickasaw Nation lawmaker and former state Rep. Lisa Billy to the position Wednesday. The cabinet-level position still requires Senate confirmation.

Billy has served in the Chickasaw Nation Legislature since 2016 and previously served in the tribal Legislature between 1996 and 2002. She was in the Oklahoma House between 2004 and 2016 and held various leadership roles in the chamber, including majority Floor Leader and vice chair of the House's Republican Caucus.

Billy formed the Oklahoma Legislature's Native America Caucus in 2006 and has been recognized for her work legislative work on prison reform policies.

Senate approval of Billy's would replace former House Speaker Chris Benge, Native American Affairs secretary under former Gov. Mary Fallin.

