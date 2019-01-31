Senate confirms 3 judges amid nominating controversy

The Rhode Island Senate pushed through three lifetime judicial confirmations following the refusal by legislators to make key documents in the trio's nomination packets available to the public.
The Senate confirmed Richard Merola, Keith Cardoza and Susan Pepin Fay on Wednesday — a day after brief confirmation hearings. The Providence Journal reports at issue is the refusal of both Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Senate Judiciary Committee to make public key documents in the nomination packages the Senate received for each of the three candidates.
Among the documents is a questionnaire that asks if the candidates have ever been convicted or arrested for violating the law.
A Raimondo spokesman says the applications are considered "personnel documents" and argues officials are not authorized to share them.
