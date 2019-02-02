Advocates look for ways to make Beacon Hill more transparent

For ordinary citizens, Beacon Hill can sometimes feel like a black box — it's not always clear what's going on in there.
To try to make the Statehouse a bit more translucent, activists, lawmakers and others have tossed around ideas — sometimes unsuccessfully — aimed at giving the public a clearer view of the inner workings of their government.
One idea would require that bills be filed in the Massachusetts House at least 72 hours before they can be voted on, instead of the current 24 hours. The House rejected the proposal this week.
Another proposal would remove the Legislature's exemption from the state open meeting law.
Advocates would also like to let residents view the statements of financial interests of public officials without having to turn over an ID.
