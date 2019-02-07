The Latest: House votes to rescind New Mexico abortion ban

New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, left, reacts to the rapid approval of 42 bills by the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M., while sitting alongside Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, right, D-Albuquerque. Grisham signed bills that span issues from teacher pensions to child foster care and public disclosures by lobbyists that had been vetoed by former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez. Morgan Lee AP Photo