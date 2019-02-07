State partners with nonprofit to revamp local high schools

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has announced a new partnership with a nonprofit to help revamp the state's high school curriculum.
The Providence Journal reports that five high schools will be selected to receive grants of up to $500,000 from the organization XQ to redesign their schools.
The money can be used to change class schedules, incorporate new technologies or expand career opportunities.
XQ was founded in 2015 by Laurene Powell Jobs, the founder and president of Emerson Collective and wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and former U.S. education department assistant secretary Russlynn Ali.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Raimondo says XQ chose to do its first statewide partnership with Rhode Island because they see "tremendous potential."
State education Commissioner Ken Wagner says with XQ's help they can "think bigger and move faster."
Comments