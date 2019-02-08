Suspect in 4 Nevada killings in Carson City court Friday

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, of El Salvador, is escorted into the courtroom for his initial appearance in Carson City Justice Court in Carson City, Nev. Prosecutors say Martinez-Guzman, a Salvadoran immigrant accused of being in the U.S. illegally, has been charged with murder in shooting deaths of four people in their homes in Nevada. District attorneys from two counties announced the charges against Martinez-Guzman on Monday, Jan. 28. Scott Sonner, File AP Photo