Where are Stoneman Douglas students, parents, officials now?

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, David Hogg, 18, center right, a survivor of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., walks in a planned 50-mile march in Worcester, Mass. Hogg, became the most prominent spokesman for March for Our Lives, a group he and other Stoneman Douglas students founded that is pushing for stronger gun laws. Steven Senne, File AP Photo