New exhibition chronicles the struggle for civil rights

Rhode Islanders are getting a chance to revisit how the civil rights movement played out in the state.
The Rhode Island African Heritage Civil Rights History exhibition opens Wednesday at Aldrich House in Providence. It's a joint project of the Rhode Island Historical Society, Rhode Island Black Heritage Society and Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission.
A panel discussion will be held to kick off the exhibition, which includes a timeline dating to 1652 of people, places and events in the struggle for African-American civil rights.
Organizers say teachers also are being invited to attend a workshop featuring new educational materials aimed at improving how the civil rights era is taught in the classroom.
A nearly $50,000 grant from the National Park Service is helping to fund the project.
