Mountain Home Fire Department to receive first brush truck

Mountain Home firefighters, from left, Chris Hall, Lt. Bob Harris and Chief Ken Williams were joined Friday by city council member Wayne Almond and Mayor Hillrey Adams at Station 1 as the city officials checked out the departments new brush truck, Friday, Feb. 8, 2018 in Mountain Home, Ark. The town now owns a brush truck, thanks in part due to the recently instituted Public Safety Tax and the Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection District. The truck is a brand new 2019 Ford F350 extended cab truck with custom outfitting by WildFire out of Alvarado, Texas. The truck is four wheel drive and has a 300-gallon tank fitted to the one ton chassis. The Baxter Bulletin via AP Josh Dooley