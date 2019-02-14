Cooper, Congress members attending Rep. Jones funeral

U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Division color guard conduct a changing of guard as U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr. lies in repose at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 13 2019. Gov. Roy Cooper and members of Congress are gathering in eastern North Carolina to remember Jones. The funeral for Jones is slated for Thursday at the Greenville church. The News & Observer via AP Travis Long