Arkansas lawmakers file dozens of amendment proposals

Arkansas lawmakers filed 31 proposed amendments to the state constitution just before the filing deadline, adding to the dozens of proposals filed earlier in the session.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that amendments filed Wednesday included seven addressing term limits, six seeking to change the process to amend the constitution, and five dealing with highways. There are also three proposals regarding tort reform and two addressing the frequency lawmakers gather in Little Rock.
Another proposal seeks to amend the state constitution to ban slavery as an acceptable criminal punishment. Democratic Rep. Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff says the state has a modern-day form of slavery by continuing to have inmates in state prisons work without pay.
The Legislature can select up to three proposals for the 2020 general election ballot.
