Senate committees named; Rodrigues to chair Ways and Means

Democratic Sen. Michael Rodrigues (ROD'-ricks) has been named to head the powerful Senate Ways and Means Committee as the Massachusetts Legislature finally gets down to business in the new two-year session.
Rodrigues, who is from Westport and serving his fifth term in the Senate, was among the most prominent of leadership and committee assignments announced Thursday by Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo was also expected to make committee announcements Thursday.
While the legislative session has been technically underway for six weeks, the hundreds of bills that have been filed could not advance or receive public hearings until committees were formed.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
The Ways and Means panel is responsible for preparing the state's annual budget and reviews all other legislation that involves the spending of state funds.
Comments