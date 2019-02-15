Mississippi ACLU director runs for attorney general as Dem

The executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi says she is running for state attorney general.
Jennifer Riley Collins on Friday became the first Democrat to announce for the race. In addition to being an attorney, she served 32 years as a military intelligence officer.
Riley Collins grew up in Meridian and lives in Clinton. Her campaign website says she wants to protect civil rights, support crime victims and fight opioid abuse.
The two Republicans running for attorney general are state Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon and state Treasurer Lynn Fitch of Ridgeland.
Candidates' qualifying deadline is March 1. Party primaries are in August, and the general election is in November.
The current attorney general, Democrat Jim Hood, is finishing his fourth term and is running for governor.
