New Mexico House weighs more spending from education trust

The New Mexico House of Representatives is poised to vote on a proposal to divert additional money toward early childhood education from a multibillion-dollar state trust fund.
Debate began Friday evening on the House floor about a proposed constitutional amendment that would increase annual distributions from the state's $17 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund.
The amendment would provide about $145 million a year in additional public spending on early educational services for infants and preschool-aged children. Approval requires a majority vote of all legislators, a statewide public vote and the consent of Congress.
Lawmakers are confronting a court order to provide greater resources to public education, including early childhood programs. Recent attempts to increase distributions from the permanent fund have stalled in the state Senate.
