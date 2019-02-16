Capitol Watch: Transportation hearings, pre-budget break

In New York state government news, lawmakers are taking a week off after a frenzied start to the 2019 session.
The Senate and Assembly have gotten off to an unusually fast start in 2019, passing bills that strengthen gun control rules, codify abortion rights in state law, and relax the statute of limitations on child molestation.
When they return to Albany later this month they will turn their attention to a new state budget, which is due by April 1.
Not all lawmakers are taking the week off, however. The Senate has scheduled a hearing Tuesday in Manhattan to examine challenges facing transit agencies. New York City's dilapidated subway system will likely dominate the discussion, but lawmakers say they will examine bus and rail systems throughout the state.
