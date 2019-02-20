4 Republicans already in running to seek Jones’ old seat

More Republicans have announced they are seeking an eastern North Carolina congressional district seat now open following this month's death of U.S. Rep. Walter Jones.
News outlets report that state Reps. Michael Speciale and Phil Shepard announced Monday their plans to seek the GOP nomination in the 3rd Congressional District. State Republican Party Vice Chairwoman Michelle Nix has formed a campaign committee. And Phil Law, who ran unsuccessfully against Jones in the 2016 and 2018 GOP primaries, already said he's running, too.
Jones represented the Republican-leaning 3rd District for more than 20 years before his death Feb. 10 at age 76.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper hasn't yet set an election schedule for the primaries and the general election to fill out the remainder of Jones' two-year term.
