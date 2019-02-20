Vermont House poised to debate abortion-rights legislation

The Vermont House is scheduled to debate a proposal that would guarantee a woman's right to an abortion.
Proponents say they want to ensure abortion remains a right for woman in the event the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide. They say the proposal would do nothing more than ensure that women's access to abortion continues as available now.
But opponents say the legislation could make it possible for woman to have abortions right up until the moment of birth.
The House Judiciary Committee sent the bill to the House floor with a vote of 9-2 in favor it.
A number of amendments to the bill are expected during Wednesday's debate.
