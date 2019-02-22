Bitter cold closes Nevada schools; minus 19 near Elko

Bitter cold blanketed most of northern Nevada with record lows in some areas a day after a rare snowfall in Las Vegas, forcing the closure of dozens of schools on Friday and delaying the opening of government offices.
In northeast Nevada, the low temperature dropped to minus 19 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 28 Celsius) early Friday near Elko in the mountains around Lamoille and minus 14 (minus 26 Celsius) at Deeth, the National Weather Service said.
The 13-below zero (25-below Celsius) at the Eureka airport broke the old record for the date of 4-below (20-below Celsius) set in 2010. It was minus 7 (minus 22 Celsius) at the Elko airport and minus 4 (minus 20 Celsius) in Wells about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the Utah line.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's office announced Friday that offices in Carson City, Douglas County south of Carson City and Washoe County surrounding Reno would open two hours late because of overnight snow and cold.
The governor also ordered a delayed start for offices in southern Nevada's Clark County including Las Vegas, where state roads were dangerous and icy.
The Clark County School District canceled all classes Friday because of the road conditions. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College were on a delayed start and canceled early-morning classes.
Schools in northern Nevada's Washoe County School District were on a two-hour delayed start Friday.
In the Sierra, the low early Friday was minus 8 (minus 22 Celsius) at South Lake Tahoe, California, breaking the record-low for the date of minus 5 (minus 20.5 Celsius) set in 2011.
Lows were above zero on the eastern side of the mountains — 3 degrees (minus 16 Celsius) at Minden, 7 (minus 14 Celsius) at Carson City, 11 (minus 12 Celsius) in Lovelock and 16 (minus 9 Celsius) at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
High temperatures rebounded Friday afternoon across the region, mostly in the upper 20s and 30s, with warmer weather forecast through the weekend.
