North Dakota court system is set to unveil new website

North Dakota's court system is modernizing its 20-year-old website.
State Court Administrator Sally Holewa told the Bismarck Tribune that the new NDCourts.gov is expected to be revealed in the next week. The new platform will mainly reorganize what's already online, Holewa said.
The current website dates back to 1999 and was primarily run by former North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom, who retired in 2016.
The revitalization project has been in the works for 18 months, and consultation for the new website cost more than $5,000, Holewa said.
Preparation for the new site included examining the current website's most used features. The public data access portal — where anyone can view court dockets and calendars — remains the most used, Holewa said.
The decision follows a recent trend in state government as several agencies unveil new platforms, including Secretary of State Al Jaeger's FirstStop hub for online business functions.
The state Information Technology Department has been working on IT "unification" since 2017, striving for an "organizationally centric" approach to state government online.
