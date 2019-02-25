Police department launches special needs registry

A New Hampshire police department has announced a new voluntary registry program for residents with special needs.
Valley News reports Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello says the registry will help inform first responders how to prepare for an individual's needs, such as not using sirens in certain situations.
Mello says the idea for the registry came from members of the Special Needs Support Center in Lebanon.
The database is open to submissions including emergency contacts and photographs for residents with special needs regardless of age. Both dispatchers and officers will have access to the database.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Information can be entered online at www.lebanonnh.gov/specialneeds .
Mello says the department plans to increase its training for special needs along with its crisis and dementia training already in practice.
Comments