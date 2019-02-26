Kansas committee rejects bill on ‘child aggressors’

A Kansas House committee rejected a law proposed by Attorney General Derek Schmidt after a county judge called a young girl an "aggressor" in a sex crime.
The House committee voted Monday to table the bill, which would prevent judges from reducing a sentence if they found a child victim younger than 14 was an aggressor in such crimes.
The bill was in response to outcry after Leavenworth County District Judge Michael Gibbens sentenced a 67-year-old man in December to less than six years in prison for soliciting a 13-year-old on Facebook. The judge said the victim and another young girl were "more aggressor than a participant" in the case.
The Wichita Eagle reports committee members said the legislation was well-intentioned but judges must have discretion in such cases.
