Former sheriff’s deputy faces another sex assault charge

This undated booking photo released by Johnson County Sheriff's Office shows Nicholas Bridgmon. The Nebraska sheriff's deputy charged with sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago now is linked to at least five other victims before he joined the department in 2015. Court records tie Bridgmon, a Seward County deputy, to the additional women but he hasn't yet been charged in those cases. The investigation began when a polygraph test administered by another department he was seeking to join showed deception on his part. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP