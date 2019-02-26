Wyoming lawmakers debate parental rights in assault cases

Wyoming lawmakers are at odds over making it easier to terminate parental rights when sexual assault results in childbirth.
Members of the Wyoming House debated Tuesday whether the bill could have unintended consequences.
The House voted 35-24 not to agree with changes made by the Senate. That sends the bill to a committee where lawmakers from both chambers will try to resolve their differences.
Proponents say the bill would help discourage abortion in cases of sexual assault.
Republican state Rep. Clark Stith, of Rock Springs, told fellow lawmakers the bill is written too broadly for certain situations. He said a person on parole who consensually conceived a child with a corrections officer could lose parental rights.
Other legislators said the bill wouldn't necessarily terminate parental rights in every case.
