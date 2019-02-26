Bloomberg praises new gun law in Nevada, mum on 2020 run

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he hasn't made a decision yet about running for president and instead used a visit to the early presidential nominating state of Nevada to celebrate the state's recent passage of a gun background check law.
Bloomberg said at a news conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday that gun violence needs to be stopped and Nevada's background check law is a big deal.
His Everytown for Gun Safety organization heavily funded a 2016 ballot initiative to impose universal background checks on gun sales in Nevada. The measure stalled after the state's former governor and attorney general, both Republicans, said the measure was flawed and could not be implemented.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill this month that lawmakers said would fix the problem.
