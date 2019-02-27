AP FACT CHECK: McConnell’s misleading spin on voting fraud

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters he can't say whether the Republican-controlled Senate will approve a resolution to block President Donald Trump's emergency declaration on immigration, during a news conference after a closed-door GOP meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. The House later voted to block President Trump's emergency declaration, a measure intended get him billions of extra dollars to build his border wall. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo