House panel OKs new wording involving child abuse victims

The Associated Press

February 28, 2019 11:00 AM

BOISE, Idaho

Legislation to clarify and broaden the definition of abuse involving child victims sustaining head injuries is heading to the House.

The House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday voted 11-0 to approve legislation proposed by the Idaho Nurses Association.

The change removes the term "subdural hematoma" to determine abuse and replaces it with head and brain injuries.

A subdural hematoma is defined as blood collecting outside the brain.

Backers say using broader wording is consistent with other descriptions of injuries involving child victims.

