Despite threats, ‘sanctuary’ cities are getting their grants

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, a banner to welcome immigrants is shown through a fisheye lens over the main entrance to the Denver City and County Building. The U.S. Justice Department told The Associated Press at the end of February 2019 that 28 jurisdictions, including Denver, that were targeted in 2017 over what it considered "sanctuary" policies have been cleared for law enforcement grant funding. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo