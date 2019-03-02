Voting rights groups’ lawsuit against Ohio heads to trial

File-In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, fair Congressional Districts for Ohio members Ann Henkener, right, of the League of Women Voters, and Sam Gresham, of Common Cause Ohio, react to a competing redistricting proposal by state Rep. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio. Voting rights groups that charge that Ohio’s congressional map was unfairly manipulated by state Republicans will have their say in federal court. The trial for a lawsuit filed last year is scheduled to open Monday, March 4, 2019, in Cincinnati. The suit challenges the district maps in effect through 2020 for "an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander" that violates voters' rights. Julie Carr Smyth, File AP Photo