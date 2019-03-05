Election board to consider using ‘old school’ paper ballots

Election officials in a southwestern Indiana county are expected to consider whether to save money by not using voting machines during an upcoming primary vote.
Knox County Clerk David Shelton tells the Vincennes Sun-Commercial that going "old school" and using paper ballots would save nearly $1,500 that would typically be spent to program voting machines. The single-race City Council primary with two Democratic candidates is May 7.
Shelton is proposing that the county make ballots that include the names of the candidates running in Vincennes District 1 and voters "will just make their mark." Following the election, Shelton says the votes would be hand-counted. Shelton estimates about 75 voters will cast ballots.
The Election Board meets Thursday to discuss the issue as well as the upcoming election.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Comments