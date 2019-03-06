Northern towns to consider ATV road access

Voters on Town Meeting Day in northern New Hampshire towns will consider whether to close town roads to ATV use because of noise and traffic concerns.
The Caledonian-Record reports riding clubs and a chamber of commerce are pushing back and urging residents to vote against the articles, saying that the roads connect to a trail system that would be at risk to being shut down without the access.
Voters in Pittsburg, Stewartstown and Colebrook will consider the matter next week.
Ride The Wilds, the more than 1,000 miles of interconnected trails in Coos County, has grown in popularity. Supporters say it has boosted area businesses and the economy.
But some residents say they don't like the vehicles passing by some homes on a weekend, blowing dust inside, generating noise, and diminishing their quality of life.
