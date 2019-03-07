Winooski elects first-ever female mayor

A Vermont city has elected a woman to serve as mayor for the first time.
Thirty-three-year-old Kristine Lott was elected mayor of Winooski on Town Meeting Day. MyNBC5 reports Lott beat Eric Covey by 650-478 votes.
Lott joins a city council with a collective experience of just two years in city government to take on several large development projects. She says she is excited to move forward with better representation in city leadership.
Lott says her first duty will be making sure development and growth in the city happens in a way that pleases Winooski residents.
Lott takes her oath of office Monday.
