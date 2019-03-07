Town calls for hefty fine, jail time for barking dog owners

A New Jersey town is revising an ordinance that could result in hefty fines and even jail time for owners of barking dogs.
The Saddle River council is amending its one-sentence law against dog barking, saying dogs can't bark, howl or yelp for more than 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. or for more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. every night. NJ.com reports the violators of the amended law are subject to a fine of up to $1,000, jail for up to 90 days or up to 90 days of community service.
Saddle River Borough Administrator Jerry Giaimis says there was one incident in particular that prompted the change. He says he couldn't elaborate on what the incident was.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Comments