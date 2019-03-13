2 win Mississippi House elections, 1 race goes to runoff

Two people have won special elections to the Mississippi House. A third election is headed to a runoff.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports Solomon Osborne defeated Troy Brown Sr. on Tuesday in District 32 in Leflore County. Osborne will succeed former Rep. Willie Perkins, who is now a chancery judge.
WAPT-TV reports Ronnie Crudup Jr. defeated Edelia J. Carthan and Stephanie Skipper in District 71 in Hinds County. Crudup will succeed former Rep. Adrienne Wooten, who is now a circuit judge.
An April 2 runoff will be needed in House District 101 in Lamar County. News outlets report Kent McCarty and Steven Utroska advanced from a field of five candidates. The winner will succeed former Rep. Brad Touchstone, who is now a Lamar County Judge.
The current terms end in January.
