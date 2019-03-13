Kamala Harris to headline fundraiser in Carson City in April

Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will headline a fundraiser in northern Nevada for liberal group Battle Born Progress next month.
Battle Born Progress announced Wednesday that the California senator would deliver a keynote address at the April 2 event in Carson City.
Harris held a rally in Las Vegas in early March and spoke at a conference for black women entrepreneurs.
She's the first 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to announce an appearance in northern Nevada this year.
