National Politics

Democrat Castro brings his 2020 campaign back to Las Vegas

The Associated Press

March 15, 2019 04:33 PM

LAS VEGAS

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro says the Latino community's bilingual, ambitious youth are one of America's best assets to remain competitive in the world.

Castro made the comments at a luncheon Friday before Latino business leaders in Las Vegas as he made his third visit to Nevada as a 2020 hopeful.

The former mayor of San Antonio is the only Latino candidate so far in a Democratic field with at least 15 contenders.

Castro has made more visits than any other 2020 candidate this year to Nevada, a state with a 29 percent Latino population whose early caucus next year will be the first test of a candidate's appeal to a diverse electorate.

  Comments  