Ethic commission bill heads to New Mexico governor

The Legislature has passed a bill to establish an independent state ethics commission for complaints about the conduct of public officials.
A final Senate vote on Friday capped weeks of public hearings and backroom negotiations and sends the bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for consideration.
The creation of the seven-member commission was authorized by statewide vote in November 2018. That came in the wake of a series of high-profile public corruption scandals.
Detailed workings of the commission were left up to the Legislature and governor.
The bill limits the commission's subpoena powers to requests authorized by a specially appointed judge. Complaint wouldn't be made public until 30 days after a probable-cause finding to allow time for a settlement. Criminal violations may be referred to state and local prosecutors.
